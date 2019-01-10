GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Want to Enjoy Your Day at the Zoo? Donald Trump’s Son Can Tell You How

In his latest Instagram post, Donald Trump wrote: 'You know why you can enjoy a day at the zoo? Because walls work'.

AFP

Updated:January 10, 2019, 8:10 AM IST
File photo of Donald Trump Jr. (Reuters)
Washington: US President Donald Trump's eldest son appeared to liken migrants to dangerous animals, his latest controversial remarks on desperate people seeking to enter the US.

"You know why you can enjoy a day at the zoo? Because walls work," Donald Trump Jr wrote in a post on Instagram.

Trump's father has doubled down on his pledge to build a wall on the border with Mexico, leading to a partial shutdown of the US government.

The president himself has described some migrants in similar terms, saying in May last year that: "You wouldn't believe how bad these people are, these aren't people, these are animals."

The Instagram post by Trump Jr — who has previously drawn fire for comparing Syrian refugees to a bowl of potentially deadly Skittles candy —drew criticism on social media. "This is racism on steroids," one user wrote on Twitter, while another tweeted: "The only zoo animal is Junior himself."

