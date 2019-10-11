'Want to Rip You Limb from Limb': Man Gets 100 Years in Prison for Killing, Dismembering Woman
Ashley Young's torso was found in December in the basement of the Jared Chance's Grand Rapids rental home. Other remains of the 31-year-old woman haven't been found.
Representative image.
Grand Rapids: A Michigan man convicted of killing and dismembering a woman has been sentenced to at least 100 years in prison after a judge called his actions "reprehensible and heinous."
Kristine Young brought her daughter's cremains to court Thursday and told Jared Chance: "I want to rip you limb from limb."
Chance had turned down a plea deal that would have made him eligible for parole after 31 years at age 61.
Instead, he chose to go to trial last month and was found guilty of second-degree murder and other crimes.
The sentence exceeded state guidelines. But Judge Mark Trusock says the guidelines don't account for the "level of brutality" in Young's death.
