Want to See Covid-19 Vaccination in All Countries Within 100 Days, Says WHO

The World Health Organization's director-general said Friday he wanted Covid-19 vaccination campaigns taking place in every nation across the globe within the next 100 days.

"I want to see vaccination under way in every country in the next 100 days so that health workers and those at high risk are protected first," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference in Geneva.

Meanwhile, European governments said the credibility of their vaccination programmes was at risk on Friday after U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer announced a temporary slowdown of deliveries of its COVID-19 vaccines.

Shots developed by Pfizer with its German partner BioNTech began being delivered in the EU at the end of December, but around nine of the 27 EU governments complained of "insufficient" doses at a meeting this week, a participant said.

Turkey's health ministry data showed that it has vaccinated more than 600,000 people in the first two days of administering COVID-19 shots developed by China's Sinovac, among the speediest rollouts globally.

Britain recorded 55,761 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, an increase on the 48,682 cases recorded the previous day, as the number of infections rises despite hopes that lockdowns across the country could start to help push rates down.

