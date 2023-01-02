War in Ukraine: 400 Russian Soldiers Killed in Makiivka Missile Strikes, Ukrainian Forces Claim

Ukraine claimed that its strikes on the Russian-controlled Donetsk region led to the death of at least 400 Russian soldiers. Ukrainian forces used the US-made HIMARS missiles to target a building in the city of Makiivka.

The building, Ukraine claims, housed Russian soldiers.

The pro-Russian authorities confirmed casualties but denied giving a number. The attack comes as Kyiv suffers from a fresh wave of Russian drone and missile attacks.

The BBC citing Daniil Bezsonov, a senior Russian-backed official in the occupied parts of Donetsk, said that the missile struck the building two minutes after midnight on January 1. He said that a ‘vocational school’ was impacted due to the missile strike.

He confirmed that there were several dead and wounded. Confirmation also came from Russian bloggers but they suggested that the rates were lower than what is being claimed by the Ukrainian government.

A Russian presenter said on Telegram that the losses were significant, according to the BBC.

The Ukrainian military further added that 300 people were injured along with the other estimated 400 killed.

The Donetsk administration said 25 rockers were fired towards the region on New Year’s Eve.

Kyiv faced retaliatory missile and drone attacks targeting its critical infrastructure, hours after the strike in Makiivka.

A man in Kyiv was injured after being struck by debris from a destroyed Russian drone, Kyiv mayor Oleksiy Kuleba said.

Russian and Ukrainian Presidents remained hawkish, with Ukraine’s Zelensky wishing for an Ukrainian victory in 2023 and his Russian counterpart Putin saying that his country will fight to protect its sovereignty and independence.

Residents of Kyiv were urged to remain in shelters following the sounding of the air raid alarm.

Kyiv claims that Iranian-made Shahed drones are being used by Russians to target its infrastructure.

Russia continues to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as it has been doing for the last few months. It is destroying power stations and sending millions into darkness as winter freezes the eastern European nation.

