War in Ukraine: Antony Blinken Says US Building Pressure on Russia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stands close to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in this file photo from February 20 (Image: Reuters)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there is a growing coalition of countries with Ukraine and against Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said the United States is sustaining and building its pressure on Russia, as he warned that there are more credible reports of torture, rape and killings by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Blinken, speaking to reporters at NATO following a meeting of foreign ministers, said there is a growing coalition of countries with Ukraine and against Russia.

"We're sustaining and building up pressure on the Kremlin and its neighbors," Blinken said.

first published:April 07, 2022, 23:42 IST