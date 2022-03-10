War In Ukraine Latest: Harris, Trudeau To Visit Warsaw; Putin ‘Not Aware’ Of Conscripts

The war in Ukraine reached Day 14 with Russian and Ukrainian troops locked in intense fights across several cities of Ukraine. Russian forces continue their advance towards Kyiv but Ukrainian forces are still able to defend the capital city and stop it from falling into the hands of the Russian forces.

The US and NATO remained reluctant on imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, further angering Ukrainian president Zelesnky who claims that the US is reluctant to do so then it should allow Poland to send jets so that Ukraine can defend itself.

Polish Mig-29s; Harris and Trudeau in Warsaw

After the US denied Ukraine’s request to use Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, US vice president Kamala Harris will travel to Poland to see how military assistance to Ukraine can be expanded, news agency AFP reported.

Polish president Andrzej Duda and prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki will meet Kamala Harris. All three will also meet Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau who is also visiting Poland.

Putin Did Not Know About Conscripted Youth

Russian president Vladimir Putin said that he was unaware that conscripted soldiers were deployed in Ukraine for Russia’s military operation. The Russian defence ministry said that action will be taken against those who sent conscripts to Ukraine.

The Russian defence ministry, according to Reuters, said that some of the conscripts were also taken as prisoners of war (POW) by the Ukrainian army. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Putin instructed military prosecutors to probe and punish officials who disobeyed his instructions to exclude conscripts from the operation.

Mariupol Children Hospital Bombing Draws Condemnation

The bombing of children’s hospital in the coastal city of Mariupol has brought international condemnation of Russia. “Dropping a bomb on a maternity hospital — it’s the ultimate proof that what is happening is genocide of Ukrainians. Europeans, you can’t say you didn’t see what is happening. You have to tighten the sanctions until Russia can’t continue their savage war,” Zelensky said in a video message.

According to a report by AFP, which quoted a Donetsk military official, women were in labour inside when the attack happened. Another local official said that 17 people were injured but no deaths were reported. The Russian side did not deny the attacks but blamed Ukrainian nationalists of using the hospital to set up firing positions after moving out staff and patients.

