Indian Citizens, Students In Ukraine Urged To Remain Calm As MEA Rushes To Evacuate Them

Indian citizens and nationals have been advised to remain calm as Russian president Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine. The Indian embassy in Kyiv asked Indians in Ukraine to ‘maintain calm and remain safe wherever’ they are.

“The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please

maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes,

hostels, accommodations or in transit,” the advisory said. “All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries,” the advisory further added.

Officials of the Union ministry of external affairs familiar with the developments told CNNNews18 that contingency plans are being put into operation. It said that since airspace in Ukraine is closed, alternate evacuation routes are being activated.

The MEA further told CNNNews18 that Russian-speaking officials were sent to the Ukrainian embassy and are being deployed in nations neighbouring Ukraine. “Our embassy in Ukraine is functional and its advisories should be followed carefully,” the aforementioned officials said.

Chief ministers of states have also expressed concern regarding their citizens stranded in Ukraine. “We are concerned about the Goans in Ukraine who are considering returning to India in the light of ongoing Russia - Ukraine crisis,” Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant tweeted urging Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar to help with evacuation operations. Charanjit Singh Channi, chief minister of Punjab, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help with rescue and safe return of Indians as well as citizens of Punjab in Ukraine.

Visuals accessed by News18 of the MEA control room showed officials busy on phone lines coordinating with other officials to ensure safe evacuation.

Students speaking to CNNNews18 expressed that they are worried given the scale of aggression. Some students travelling back to India told CNNNews18 that upon reaching Kyiv airport they heard that the airspace is closed.

