War in Ukraine: Joe Biden, G7 Revoke Russia's Favoured Nation Trading Status

President Joe Biden said Friday the United States and its allies will strip Russia of the status guaranteeing equal treatment between international trade partners, the latest punishment for President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The United States and our allies and partners continue in lockstep to ramp up the economic pressures on Putin and to further isolate Russia on the global stage," Biden said at the White House in announcing the move to be taken jointly with NATO allies, the G7 and European Union.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.