War in Ukraine: Kremlin Says Russia's Exclusion from G20 Not 'Fatal'

The Kremlin said Friday that Russia’s exclusion from the G20 grouping of major economies — sought by US President Joe Biden over its military action in Ukraine — would not be “fatal". “As far as the G20 format is concerned, it’s important," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “But in the current situation, when most of the participants in this format are in a state of economic war with us, nothing fatal will happen."

