CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022#Movies#ImranKhan#AliaRanbirWedding#SriLanka
Home » News » World » War in Ukraine: Kyiv Says Negotiations With Russia 'Extremely Difficult'
1-MIN READ

War in Ukraine: Kyiv Says Negotiations With Russia 'Extremely Difficult'

A man crosses a destroyed bridge near the village of Bohorodychne in the Donbass region on April 5. (Image: AFP)

A man crosses a destroyed bridge near the village of Bohorodychne in the Donbass region on April 5. (Image: AFP)

Talks to end Russia's nearly two-month assault on Ukraine have continued since early in the fighting but offered no concrete results

Kyiv said Tuesday that ongoing talks with Russia to end the war were “extremely difficult" after Moscow accused Ukrainian negotiators of slowing down discussions by changing demands.

“Negotiations are extremely difficult. The Russian side adheres to its traditional tactics of public pressure on the negotiation process, including through certain public statements," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said in written comments to reporters.

Talks to end Russia’s nearly two-month assault on Ukraine have continued since early in the fighting but offered no concrete results.

Representatives from Moscow and Kyiv have held in-person meetings twice in Turkey, most recently towards the end of March.

RELATED NEWS

“It is clear that the emotional background today in the negotiation process is heavy. It is clear that the Ukrainian delegation works exclusively within a framework that is pro-Ukrainian and transparent," Podolyak wrote.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier Tuesday said a lack of consistency in Ukraine’s demands in the talks was slowing down progress on ending the military operation.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:April 12, 2022, 23:20 IST