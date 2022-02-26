CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IndvsSL#Bollywood#AssemblyElections
Home » News » World » War in Ukraine: Kyiv Toughens Curfew, Violators to be Considered 'Enemy'
1-MIN READ

War in Ukraine: Kyiv Toughens Curfew, Violators to be Considered 'Enemy'

People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds, near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds, near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko said the curfew will be extended from 5 pm to 8 am local time between Saturday and Monday.

Kyiv authorities on Saturday toughened curfew orders in the city, saying violators would be considered “enemy" saboteurs as Russian forces press to capture Ukraine’s capital. Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said that to improve the defence of the capital the curfew will be extended from 5:00 pm to 8:00 am local time between Saturday and Monday.

“All civilians who are on the street during the curfew will be considered members of the enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance groups," Klitschko wrote in an online post.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:February 26, 2022, 18:06 IST