War In Ukraine: Biden Speaks To Zelensky, Slams Russian Aggression Says US Stands With Ukrainians

The US president Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday soon after the latter’s nation came under attack from Russian forces.

“I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the United Nations Security Council. He asked me to call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly against President Putin’s flagrant aggression, and to stand with the people of Ukraine,” Biden said according to a statement released by the White House.

“We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” Biden further added.

Soon after Putin announced that he is launching a military operation in Ukraine, blasts were heard in Kyiv and Kharkiv. Russia also confirmed that it is using precision targets to break down Ukraine military defences. Sirens were sounded in Kyiv and visuals shared by news agencies MSNBC and Sky News showed images of large traffic in Kyiv showing people moving towards Lviv and empty residential areas respectively.

