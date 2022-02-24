Claims and counterclaims of damages caused on both sides were made on Thursday after Russian forces attacked Ukraine. Ukrainian defence forces claimed that they have shot down five Russian planes. “According to the Joint Forces Command, today, February 24, in the area of the Joint Forces operation, five planes and a helicopter of the aggressors were shot down,” Ukraine’s army general staff was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Similar claims were made by the Russians who said that they have neutralised Russia’s air defence system. “Military infrastructure at Ukrainian army air bases has been rendered out of action,” the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

News18 could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos and claims.

Ukrainian forces also returned fire as reports came from news agencies that claimed Russian attacked Ukraine on the border with Belarus. News agency CNN reported that it saw a column of military vehicles entering Ukraine from a border crossing with Belarus. The video showed Russian troops entering Senkivka, Ukraine through the crossing with Veselovka, Belarus.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Mariupol and Odessa. The Russian forces also confirmed that it is conducting precision strikes to target Ukrainian military establishments and said that there are no threats to civilian populations.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said that Russia used ballistic missiles to attack the military establishments.

News agency MSNBC reported citing Ukrainian police officials from the city of Odessa that six people died and seven were wounded and nineteen were missing due to the bombings by Russians.

