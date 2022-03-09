State Assembly Elections 2022 Latest News
Home » News » World » War in Ukraine: Mariupol Says Children's Hospital Destroyed by Russian Bombing
1-MIN READ

War in Ukraine: Mariupol Says Children's Hospital Destroyed by Russian Bombing

Russia has denied targeting civilians in its assault on Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)

A children's hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has been destroyed by Russian air strikes, the city council said in an online post on Wednesday. "The Russian occupying forces have dropped several bombs on the children's hospital. The destruction is colossal," it said, adding that it did not yet know any casualty figures.

The report could not immediately be verified by Reuters. Russia has denied targeting civilians in its assault on Ukraine.

first published:March 09, 2022, 22:11 IST