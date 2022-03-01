Seventh Evacuation Flight Arrives, Aid For Ukraine Citizens To Be Dispatched Today

The seventh flight carrying 182 stranded Indian students and citizens from war-torn Ukraine reached Mumbai early Tuesday. The students were received by Union minister Narayan Rane, news agency ANI reported.

The Indian government has sent six flights earlier under Operation Ganga - the codename used for the mission to evacuate Indian citizens from Ukraine which is in an armed conflict following Russia’s decision to carry out a special operation inside its neighbour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with other Union ministers and authorities to review the Operation Ganga mission. Earlier he also announced that four Union ministers will travel to four nations bordering Ukraine to help with evaluation efforts.

Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen VK Singh have stationed themselves in Hungary, Romania and Moldova, Slovenia and Poland respectively.

The Indian government is also sending aid to Ukraine to help its citizens who are caught in the conflict. The first consignment of aid for the Ukrainian citizens will be dispatched tomorrow, according to a tweet by Union ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

“Guided by India’s motto of the world being one family, PM Narendra Modi

stated that India will help people from neighbouring countries and developing countries who are stranded in Ukraine and may seek assistance,” he also said.

Soon after the seventh flight under the Operation Ganga mission reached India, another flight carrying stranded Indian citizens from Ukraine is set to depart for New Delhi from the Hungarian capital city Budapest.

Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar in a tweet said that a ninth flight is also scheduled to reach Delhi carrying stranded Indian citizens.

“We will not rest till our fellow Indians are safe. Ninth Operation Ganga flight departs Bucharest for New Delhi with 218 Indian nationals,” Union minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The MEA has asked Indians to remain where they are and not move towards the border nations of Ukraine without prior intimation from the officials who are stationed there. It said that it will reach out to the students and stranded citizens and ensure that they are evacuated.

