War in Ukraine: Prague to Give Arms Worth Over 8 Million Dollars to Kyiv

The Czech Republic will donate machine guns, automatic and sniper rifles, pistols and ammunition valued at 7.6 million euros ($8.6 million) to Ukraine, the defence minister said Saturday. “The government on Saturday approved further help to Ukraine, which is facing a Russian attack," Minister Jana Cernochova said in a tweet.

“The defence ministry will also take care of transport to a place set by the Ukrainian side. Our help is not over," she added. In January, Prague had donated 4,000 artillery shells worth 1.5 million euros to Ukraine.

