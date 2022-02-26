CHANGE LANGUAGE
War in Ukraine: Prague to Give Arms Worth Over 8 Million Dollars to Kyiv

A person stands in front of a damaged residential building, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine in Kyiv. (Reuters Photo)

In January, Prague had donated 4,000 artillery shells worth 1.5 million euros to Ukraine.

The Czech Republic will donate machine guns, automatic and sniper rifles, pistols and ammunition valued at 7.6 million euros ($8.6 million) to Ukraine, the defence minister said Saturday. “The government on Saturday approved further help to Ukraine, which is facing a Russian attack," Minister Jana Cernochova said in a tweet.

“The defence ministry will also take care of transport to a place set by the Ukrainian side. Our help is not over," she added. In January, Prague had donated 4,000 artillery shells worth 1.5 million euros to Ukraine.

first published:February 26, 2022, 16:53 IST