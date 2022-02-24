The warnings given earlier by the US and the western leaders turned out to be true when Russian president Vladimir Putin early Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine.

Putin also warned the western world against interference and said that upon interference they will face ‘consequences’ they have never experienced before. “I have made the decision of a military operation,” Putin said in a televised speech on Russian television. He also told the members of the Ukrainian army to lay down their arms if they want to leave the combat zone unharmed.

Putin also said that the decision to send the military comes after the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk sought military help to fend off so-called Russian aggression. “The circumstances make us take decisive and immediate actions. The people’s republics of Donbas asked Russia for assistance. In this regard, in accordance with Article 51, Part 7 of the UN Charter, with the sanction of the Federation Council and in pursuance of the friendship and mutual assistance treaties with the DPR and LPR, ratified by the Federal Assembly, I have decided to conduct a special military operation,” Putin said.

Putin further added that the US is the empire of lies. “You can’t disagree that strength and readiness to fight are at the heart of independence and sovereignty, they are the foundation on which to build our future,” Putin said.

“The decisions we take will be fulfilled, our goals achieved, and the safety of our motherland safely guaranteed. I believe in our support, in that unconquerable force that gives us our love of our Fatherland,” he further added.

Soon after the announcement was made, explosions were heard in Kharkiv, according to news agencies AFP and Reuters. A Reuters official also said that explosions were heard in parts of Kyiv.

