War in Ukraine: Romanian Foreign Min Says 1st Batch of Indian Students to Reach Today; Team Working 24/7 to Assist

Romanian Envoy to India Daniela Tane has said that the first batch of Indian students stuck in Ukraine will reach Romania on Friday.

In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, Tane on Friday said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Bogdan Aurescu, Foreign Minister of Romania, on Thursday night wherein he was promised full support for the Indian Students.

“Last night EAM Jaishankar had a phone call with Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu of Romania. Minister Aurescu promised full support for the Indian students crossing the border into Romania,” Tane said.

Romania has offered to provide accommodation and food to the Indians for two days while the Indian Embassy makes arrangements for their safe return to India.

“The Romanian government can offer two days accommodation and food and in the meantime arrangements can be made by the Indian Embassy in Bucharest, for arranging flights and sending them back to India,” the Romanian foreign minister said.

“There is a team that is working 24/7 in order to prepare receiving refugees. We are not only receiving Indian citizens but we are going to receive Ukrainian refugees. The Indian students will be taken care of by the Indian government and they will be flown to India, but Ukrainian refugees might have to stay longer,” she added.

Talking about Romania’s take on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Tane said, “Romania and other EU countries have a same position, it’s a firm condemnation of this act of War, unprovoked aggression against the sovereign country. It’s an infringement of the international law, by a country which is the member of the security council that is supposed to respect international law.”

