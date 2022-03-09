State Assembly Elections 2022 Latest News
CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

CO-PRESENTING

ASSOCIATE PARTNER

Home » News » World » War in Ukraine: Russia Has Never Threatened NATO, Says Foreign Ministry
1-MIN READ

War in Ukraine: Russia Has Never Threatened NATO, Says Foreign Ministry

A Ukrainian man stands in the rubble in Zhytomyr on March 02, 2022, following a Russian bombing the day before. The shelling killed at least 3 people and injured nearly 20 according to locals and local authorities, destroyed a local market and at least 10 houses on March 01, 2022. Emmanuel DUPARCQ / AFP

A Ukrainian man stands in the rubble in Zhytomyr on March 02, 2022, following a Russian bombing the day before. The shelling killed at least 3 people and injured nearly 20 according to locals and local authorities, destroyed a local market and at least 10 houses on March 01, 2022. Emmanuel DUPARCQ / AFP

She told a news briefing that NATO's build-up of military forces on its eastern flank, following what Russia calls a 'special military operation' in Ukraine, was 'provocative in its nature.'

Russia has never threatened NATO and does not threaten the Western military alliance now, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, adding that her country still must react to NATO's "confrontational course". She told a news briefing that NATO's build-up of military forces on its eastern flank, following what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, was "provocative in its nature" and was not helping to safeguard security in Europe.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:March 09, 2022, 18:20 IST