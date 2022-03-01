CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IndvsSL#Bollywood#AssemblyElections
Home » News » World » War in Ukraine: Russia to Limit Foreign Investment Being Pulled from Country
1-MIN READ

War in Ukraine: Russia to Limit Foreign Investment Being Pulled from Country

File photo of Russian president Vladimir Putin (Image: Reuters)

File photo of Russian president Vladimir Putin (Image: Reuters)

"To enable businesses to make informed decisions, a draft presidential decree has been prepared to introduce temporary restrictions on exiting Russian assets."

Russia is preparing a presidential decree aimed at preventing foreign investment from exiting the country, its prime minister said Monday, after Moscow was hit by a barrage of sanctions for invading Ukraine.

“In the current sanctions situation, foreign investors will be guided not by economic factors, but by political pressure," Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said. “To enable businesses to make informed decisions, a draft presidential decree has been prepared to introduce temporary restrictions on exiting Russian assets."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:March 01, 2022, 18:05 IST