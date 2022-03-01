War in Ukraine: Russia to Limit Foreign Investment Being Pulled from Country

Russia is preparing a presidential decree aimed at preventing foreign investment from exiting the country, its prime minister said Monday, after Moscow was hit by a barrage of sanctions for invading Ukraine.

“In the current sanctions situation, foreign investors will be guided not by economic factors, but by political pressure," Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said. “To enable businesses to make informed decisions, a draft presidential decree has been prepared to introduce temporary restrictions on exiting Russian assets."

