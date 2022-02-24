War In Ukraine: Ukraine Turns To India, Asks PM Modi To Help Restore Peace

The Ukrainian envoy to India urged prime minister Narendra Modi to intervene to help deter Russian president Vladimir Putin and condemn his act of war on Ukraine. “India should fully assume it’s global power. PM Modi is a respected leader. India has a privileged partnership with Russia. Don’t know how many leaders Putin will listen to but it makes me believe that Modi’s powerful voice will make him listen,” Polikha said.

Polikha also said that he was not satisfied with India’s response. Polikha in a press briefing on Thursday pleaded to the Indian government seeking their support.

