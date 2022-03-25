CHANGE LANGUAGE
War in Ukraine: US Has 'No Intention' of Using Chemical Weapons, Says White House

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (Reuters Photo)

There will be a severe price if Russia uses chemical weapons White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said

The United States has “no intention" of using chemical weapons under any circumstance even if Russia uses such weapons in Ukraine, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday. “There will be a severe price if Russia uses chemical weapons. And I won’t go beyond that other than to say the United States has no intention of using chemical weapons, period, under any circumstance," he told reporters on board Air Force One.

March 25, 2022