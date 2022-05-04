War in Ukraine: US President Biden Says Will Discuss 'Additional' Russia Sanctions With G7

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he was “open" to imposing more sanctions on Russia and would be discussing measures with allies from the G7 in the next few days.

“We’re always open to additional sanctions," Biden said shortly after the European Union announced plans for banning Russian oil imports and other new measures punishing Moscow for its bloody invasion of Ukraine.

“I’ll be speaking to members of the G7 this week about what we’re going to do or not," Biden told reporters.

