‘Was Aware of Conspiracy’: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Blames Bajwa for His Ouster, Stresses Fresh Elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced to dissolve provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on December 23 to pave way for fresh elections in the country.

Khan also blamed former Pakistan’s army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa for ousting the PTI government through a “conspiracy”.

“General Bajwa was the army chief at that time, that’s why I didn’t talk about him before. Instead of admitting his mistake, General Bajwa started oppressing us,” Khan said.

Khan also said Bajwa had assured him “not to worry” and focus on the economy of the country than accountability during his tenure. Khan alleged Bajwa was not worried about the corruption in the system.

“I was fully aware of the conspiracy. I had realised a year ago that Shehbaz Sharif was being prepared to replace me,” Khan said.

Elaborating on the PTI’s plan of action after dissolving the assemblies, Khan said, “Then, we will prepare for elections after that and with our around 130 seats in the National Assembly, we will go to the NA speaker and demand him to accept our resignations instead of picking a few.”

The PTI chief asked the nation to refrain from being disappointed, saying it was akin to “running away from our duty to society", the Dawn newspaper reported according to news agency ANI.

He also said a “lesson should be taught through elections" to the government and deal it “such a defeat that the names of these thieves are wiped out forever".

Imran Khan said the country would “stand up" when “tough decisions" are taken for “restructuring institutions and establishing justice in the country".

The former PM also alleged that Bajwa gave the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to corrupt and looters.

The NRO was enforced by then Pakistan PM Pervez Musharraf in October 2007 to grant amnesty to politicians and political workers and bureaucrats who were accused of corruption, money laundering and murders. The Supreme Court of Pakistan had declared the NRO unconstitutional in December 2009, but the law had already benefited some 8,000 politicians and ambassadors, according to GeoTV.

(with inputs from agencies)

