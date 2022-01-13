'Was Not Ideal': Chinese Woman Stuck at Blind Date's Home for 4 Days Due To Covid Lockdown

A woman identified only as Ms Wang last week posted on the Chinese social media platform WeChat that she had gotten locked down with her date after visiting his house for a meal.

She said in the post that she had recently returned to Zhengzhou from Guangzhou in preparation for the Lunar New Year. “Because I’m getting older, my parents set up more than ten blind dates for me," she said, BBC reported. Her fifth date told her that “he was good at cooking and invited me to his house so he could cook a meal."

During the meal, however, she discovered that her date’s community had been placed on lockdown due to Covid-19 cases, and she was unable to leave his house for several days.

Ms Wang told the media on Sunday that she had been stuck at her date’s house for four days and that the situation was “not ideal." She did, however, claim that her date had cooked for her every day while they were stranded together.

She added though that “he doesn’t speak much".

It is unclear whether she still remains stuck at her date’s house. However, cases of Covid-19 have persisted in Zhengzhou in recent days.

Central Chinese cities including Yuzhou and Zhengzhou imposed varying degrees of travel curbs after sporadic cases, in line with a national strategy that has taken on extra urgency as the Winter Olympics and Lunar New Year holiday approach.

In Zhengzhou, the provincial capital of Henan province, people in risky areas were told they could not leave town without approval from COVID-19 control authorities, state television reported late on Tuesday. Residents in other parts of the city were advised against travelling out of Zhengzhou unless it was essential.

The overall virus situation in Zhengzhou, which is conducting a citywide test on its 12.6 million residents, is controllable, a government statement said.

With inputs from Reuters

