Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

'Was Routine': Trump Not Treated For Any Urgent Health Issues in Saturday's Examination, Says Physician

Trump's unexpected trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center triggered questions on social media since it came months before the president's annual physical has been carried out in the past.

Reuters

Updated:November 19, 2019, 9:44 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Was Routine': Trump Not Treated For Any Urgent Health Issues in Saturday's Examination, Says Physician
File photo of US President Donald Trump.

Washington: US President Donald Trump's health examination on Saturday was "routine" and he was not treated for any urgent or acute issues, his physician said in a statement on Monday.

Trump's unexpected trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center triggered questions on social media since it came months before the president's annual physical has been carried out in the past.

"Despite some of the speculation, the president has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues," U.S. Navy Commander Sean Conley, Trump's doctor, said in a memo released by the White House.

"Specifically, he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations," Conley said.

The exam was a "routine, planned interim checkup as part of the regular, primary preventative care he receives throughout the year", Conley said.

"Due to scheduling uncertainties, the trip was kept off the record."

He said Trump's total cholesterol is now 165, with an HDL of 70, and LDL of 84 and a non-HDL of 95, all of which are considered healthy levels, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

"Everything very good (great!)," Trump said in a tweet on Sunday about the results. "Will complete next year."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram