Washington Health Department Recommends Third Vaccine Dose for Severely Weak Immune Systems
Washington Health Department Recommends Third Vaccine Dose for Severely Weak Immune Systems

Nurses react as they treat a COVID-19 patient in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. Picture taken January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville (Image for representation)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that immunocompromised Americans can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for better protection.

The Washington Department of Health recommended a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for people with severely weakened immune systems. The recommendation Saturday comes as the delta variant surges in the country.

The FDA’s announcement applies to about 3% of U.S. adults who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders. Several other countries, including France and Israel, have similar recommendations.

first published:August 15, 2021, 21:59 IST