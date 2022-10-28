WATCH: School Bus Driver Gets into a Fight with 12-year-old Student in Detroit

A female school bus driver in Detroit was suspended this week after a video surfaced where the driver was seen getting into a fight with a 7th-grade female student because she was not sitting down on her seat.

🚨SHOCKING VIDEO: a school bus driver suspended after this video circulates of a fight with an elementary aged girl on a bus in Detroit. Bus driver says the child wouldn’t sit down and the child swung first. pic.twitter.com/WHEnGQTiyx — Jessica Dupnack (@JDupnackFOX2) October 26, 2022

The Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) confirmed the incident and said they have removed the driver and she also risks termination.

The girl’s mother Krissey Coakley told Fox 2 that she felt helpless and sorry for her child. “The evilness in her eyes that I (saw) when she was attacking her, I just felt so helpless,” Coakley was quoted as saying by Fox2.

She says her daughter is the victim of a vicious attack perpetrated by the bus driver.

The incident occurred near the Carver STEM Academy, a Detroit Public School on the western side of the city.

The student’s family said the incident occurred when the 12-year-old girl was waving at her brother out of the window of the bus and the driver tapped her on the shoulder, asking her to sit down while swearing at the child.

The student’s mother said her daughter called the driver out for swearing following which the driver started hitting her. The attorney of the female student Lillian Diallo said the video was fake when the family first contacted her.

She is representing the family and claimed the driver bit the girl in the face during the altercation. “How does a grown woman bite a child? Not just the beating part, you bit her in her face,” Diallo said while speaking to the news agency.

The driver, however, says that the child refused to sit and went to the front of the bus and swung first. The DPSCD in a statement confirmed that they suspended the driver.

“A fight occurred (Tuesday) on a contracted Trinity bus involving a student and the driver. The driver was removed from DPSCD service and may face termination through the bus contractor, Trinity. The incident is also under police investigation by the DPSCD Police Department,” the statement accessed by Fox2 said.

Coakley, the child’s mother, said the driver needed help and there was something psychologically wrong with her.

