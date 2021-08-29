WATCH | Explosion in Kabul’s Khawaja Bughra Area; ‘ISIS’ Rocket Hit a House

An loud explosion was on Sunday heard in Khawaja Bughra area in Afghanistan‘s capital city Kabul. Videos shared on social media showed that the blast took place in a residential area. Smoke rises from the explosion site and people were seen trying to douse the flames. According to Afghan media, two people were killed and three injured in the rocket attack. This comes hours after US officials had warned of the possibility of a terror attack. No group immediately claimed the attack.

According to sources, ISIS are suspected to be behind this rocket attack. They were possibly trying to attack the remaining American staff.

A security official from the recently deposed government told AFP it was a rocket that “initial information shows hit a house".

However, Taliban spokesman said a US airstrike targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to strike Kabul airport, reported Associated Press.

Watch: The latest blast heard in Kabul was a rocket that "initial information shows hit a house,” AFP reports, citing a security official. https://t.co/5MyFBUIQcC pic.twitter.com/hgTmlNIsOd— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 29, 2021

Footage of the blast shared around by people on social media showed residents screaming and running to save their lives. Some people were seen throwing water from the rooftops of their houses to douse the flames from the exploded house.

First Footage - Kabul explosion, Khawaja Bughra, PD15 pic.twitter.com/ioG4PTI6uB— Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 29, 2021

Another Footage -Kabul, PD15 pic.twitter.com/IgE7Bptcpo— Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 29, 2021

Scores of Afghan civilians were killed in the Kabul bombing on Thursday, along with 13 US troops — several of them born around the time US military operations in Afghanistan began 20 years ago.

The Islamic State group or ISIS-K had claimed responsibility for the deadly attack, which added more urgency and heartbreak to the frantic US-led campaign to airlift people out of the war-torn country now that the hardline Islamist group has seized power.

It came as the August 31 deadline looms for the United States to withdraw its troops, and for it and other Western countries to end a massive airlift.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here