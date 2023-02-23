US President Joe Biden, who was on a visit to Poland, nearly fell while climbing the stair to board Air Force One.

Biden, 80, almost fell forward while he was halfway up the stairs to the plane as he attempted to board at Warsaw Airport. He then stood back and continued to the door, giving a quick wave before entering the plane’s cabin.

A video of the President tripping the stairs has gone viral on the internet. It shows Biden falling near the top of the staircase before catching himself. He then turned to wave and entered the aircraft.

Biden, once again, falls up the stairs on AF1…after the White House Doctor stated that, “Joe Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male…who’s fit…” pic.twitter.com/IaVq64QF4k— Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill8) February 22, 2023

This is the third time Joe Biden has slipped while trying to board the Air Force One.

In 2021, the US President stumbled twice before hitting the deck while leaving Georgia, according to a report by New York Post.

In May 2022, he briefly lost his balance while walking up the Air Force One steps at Andrews Air Force Base.

Earlier this week, Biden travelled to Ukraine on a surprise visit and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and expressed support for Kyiv.

Biden’s stumbles have been used by Republicans as evidence that he is not physically or mentally fit for the office.

Last week, the doctors declared Biden “fit for duty" after the final annual medical check-up.

President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those of as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief, his physician said in a letter published by the White House.

