Viral Video: Myanmar Aerobics Instructor Does Her Workout Routine as Coup Unfolds Behind Her

Khing Hnin Wai has a habit of shooting videos of herself doing aerobics in Myanmar’s capital. Unmindful of her surroundings and engrossed in the bouncy techno music that wouldn’t sound out of place in a cheerleading competition, she goes about her workout outside the parliament building in Naypyidaw.

Only this time, when the young woman was capturing her elaborate workout routine, she inadvertently also captured the military coup unfolding in her country in the background of her video. Oblivious to the events happening behind her, she didn’t miss a beat, and now the dramatic video has taken social media by storm.

Khing Hnin Wai appeared to be working out at the very moment Myanmar’s military was seizing power in a coup. Dressed in a black and neon green athleisure outfit, she kept on dancing to a popular Indonesian song, “Ampun Bang Jago”, as black SUVs drove up to a security checkpoint on the road leading to the Assembly of the Union complex behind her.

The teacher doesn’t seem to notice the commotion, and it’s unclear if the sirens heard belong to her dance music or the convoy. The swift and bloodless takeover ends a decade of fragile democratic reform. The coup was launched on early Monday morning and resulted in the detention of elected civilian leaders, including the head of the ruling National League for Democracy party, Aung San Suu Kyi.

On Facebook Tuesday, Khing Hnin Wai posted older clips of her routines from the same place, showing it was no coincidence she had exercised there. “It’s normal when I wake up in the morning,” she wrote.

She later added that as she danced, she eventually noticed helicopters and additional convoys mounted with heavy weapons passing her. Some of the officers gave her a smile as they rolled by, according to her Facebook post.

Her video has been watched millions of times across the world. People on social media not only drew parallels to a dystopian world, but also started a photoshop challenge, morphing her against the backdrop of other historical events.