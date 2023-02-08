A picture has surfaced, on social media website Twitter, of a seven-year-old Syrian girl and her younger brother trapped beneath the debris. The girl in the picture is seen shielding her younger brother from the falling debris.

The 7 year old girl who kept her hand on her little brother's head to protect him while they were under the rubble for 17 hours has made it safely. I see no one sharing. If she were dead, everyone would share! Share positivity… pic.twitter.com/J2sU5A5uvO— Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) February 7, 2023

Both of them were rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building later, where they were trapped for hours.

The image was shared by UN representative Mohamed Safa. He urged people to spread positivity as Syria and Turkey emerge from one of the most dangerous earthquakes to have struck both nations.

“The 7 year old girl who kept her hand on her little brother’s head to protect him while they were under the rubble for 17 hours has made it safely,” Safa said in his tweet.

The death toll in Syria has now risen above 2,000. The Syrian White Helmets who have undertaken rescue operations in the northwestern part of the country said that the death toll has risen above 1,200 in rebel-held areas.

