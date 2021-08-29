WATCH | Taliban Fire in the Air as Afghan Civilians Gather Outside Bank Amid Cash Crisis

A video of gunshots heard amidst crowd outside a bank near Shahr-e-Naw in Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul has surfaced on social media. A group of people were seen crouching under a tree on a busy road as shooting sounds were heard, in the video.

Unseen Footage - Taliban aerial shooting as desperate Afghans gather outside bank in Shahr e Naw of Kabul amid cash crisis. pic.twitter.com/rLq4wIDPax— Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 29, 2021

An explosion was reported on Sunday in Khawaja Bughra area in Kabul. Videos shared on social media showed smoke rises from the explosion site and took place in a residential area. At least two people were killed and three injured in a rocket attack near Kabul airport, according to a local news agency.

First Footage - Kabul explosion, Khawaja Bughra, PD15 pic.twitter.com/ioG4PTI6uB— Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 29, 2021

The incidents have been reported days after twin blasts killed over 150 people near the airport in Kabul. The Islamic State group or ISIS-K had claimed responsibility for the deadly attack, which added more urgency to the frantic US-led campaign to airlift people out of the war-torn country now that the hardline Islamist group has seized power.

Britain said it has evacuated more than 15,000 UK citizens and vulnerable Afghans in the past two weeks, but that as many as 1,100 Afghans who were entitled to come to the UK have been left behind.

