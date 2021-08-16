WATCH | Thousands of Afghans, With or Without Visa, Rush to Kabul Airport in Hope of Flying Out

Kabul airport is reportedly full of people with visa or even without as they try to flee the country, amid chaotic scenes that unfolded as the Taliban took control of the capital. Thousands of Afghans, in a hope of catching a flight out, crowded onto the tarmac, forcing US troops to fire shots into the air.

“I feel very scared here. They are firing lots of shots into the air," a witness was quoted as saying by AFP. Visuals of people running into the airport have been doing rounds on social media.

Another day begins in Kabul, a sea of people rushing into the Kabul airport terminal. #AFG pic.twitter.com/UekpGJ2MWd— Jawad Sukhanyar (@JawadSukhanyar) August 16, 2021

Sources told News18 that Taliban have started entering individual houses, and asking for car keys. A source said that they stole some TV sets from a truck on Sunday.

A visibly upset woman, who arrived in Delhi on Monday from the war-torn nation, said that the Taliban are going to kill them. “I can’t believe the world abandoned Afghanistan. Our friends are going to get killed. They (Taliban) are going to kill us. Our women are not going to have any more rights," she said.

With the Taliban installed in the presidential palace and elected president Ashraf Ghani having fled the country, access to Hamid Karzai airport, five kilometres from the centre of the capital, was possible only through Taliban checkpoints.

A report in The Guardian stated that foreign embassies warned their nationals and Afghan citizens it was not safe to travel to the airport, and only to go there if instructed. Embassy staff are being helicoptered to the military side of the airport, which has been secured by US soldiers.

