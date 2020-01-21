'Will Be Helping If We Can': Trump Again Offers to Mediate on Kashmir after Meeting Imran Khan at Davos

New Delhi: President Donald Trump, who met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Davos on Tuesday, said the United States is "watching and closely following" the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.
Khan met Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos in Switzerland.
"We are talking about Kashmir and in relation to what is going on with Pakistan and India and if we can help — we certainly will be helping. We have been following that and watching it very very closely," said Trump.
Trump is likely to visit India in the last week of February. On being asked if he will also visit Pakistan, he said, "We’re visiting right now, so we won’t really have to. But I wanted to say hello for both a relationship standpoint, we’ve had a great relationship and from the standpoint of our two countries."
This was the third leadership-level interaction between Pakistan and the US since Khan's maiden visit to Washington last July. The two leaders also met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last September.
The meeting between Trump and Kham came amid tensions in the Gulf region between Iran and the US, and Pakistan's efforts to drum up support on the Kashmir issue.
Trump had kicked up a controversy last year -- when he met Khan at the White House for the first time last July, the US president had claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue when they met in Japan's Osaka on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit last month. Trump's statement was categorically shot down by the Centre.
Trump later made similar attempts, pitching himself in a position to mediate on Kashmir, with Washington stating it would "work towards reducing tensions" between India and Pakistan.
"We are helping the situation but there are tremendous problems between the two countries, and I would do my best to mediate or something," Trump had said.
India has held a consistent position for close to five decades that the matter will only be discussed bilaterally and is not open to a third-party intervention.
Trump had again offered to mediate, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, saying he would help resolve the Kashmir issue "if there is assent from the other side".
Bilateral ties between India and Pakistan have remained strained since the BJP-led central government abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status last August. It also bifurcated the state into Union Territories.