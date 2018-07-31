GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Watergate Scandal Reporter to Tackle Trump in New Book

Fear: Trump in the White House "reveals in unprecedented detail, the harrowing life inside Donald Trump's White House and how the president makes decisions on major foreign and domestic policies," said publisher Simon & Schuster.

AFP

Updated:July 31, 2018, 10:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Watergate Scandal Reporter to Tackle Trump in New Book
File photo of Bob Woodward. (Source: Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: Bob Woodward -- one of the journalists whose reporting on the Watergate scandal helped bring down Richard Nixon's presidency -- is tackling President Donald Trump's administration in his latest book.

Fear: Trump in the White House "reveals in unprecedented detail, the harrowing life inside Donald Trump's White House and how the president makes decisions on major foreign and domestic policies," said publisher Simon & Schuster.

Trump's presidency, though less than two years old, has seen the departure of a series of high-profile personnel, has been plagued by various scandals over expenditures, and dogged by the question of whether his campaign colluded with Russia.

Woodward and Carl Bernstein led The Washington Post reporting team that investigated the 1972 break-in at the Watergate hotel, which eventually led back to the White House, prompting a scandal that forced Nixon to resign in 1974.

The book -- the latest in a series by Woodward dealing with US presidencies -- comes out on September 11.
Woodward remains on the staff of The Washington Post.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...