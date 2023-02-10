'We are Under Rubble': Turkish Boy Trapped Under Debris Shares Location on WhatsApp, Rescued | WATCH

A 20-year-old boy was rescued from under the debris of a collapsed apartment building in eastern Turkey after he shared his location in a video appeal on WhatsApp.

Boran Kubat and his mother from Istanbul were visiting a family in Malatya when the deadly earthquakes struck.

The family survived the first earthquake in the morning and returned to the building which collapsed after a second 7.5 earthquake.

Boran, who was trapped under the rubble of the apartment, realised he could use social media on his smartphone to alert friends.

Desperate earthquake survival used Instagram and Whatsapp to plead rescuers to find him and his family.#TurkeySyriaEarthquake pic.twitter.com/oS65LYeFew— JasminDimash_Dear🇵🇰🇰🇿 (@FairyDream8) February 9, 2023

He then posted desperate pleas on WhatsApp so that anyone would see it and come for help.

“Whoever sees this WhatsApp status, please come and help. Please everyone come and rescue us now,” he said in the video.

“We are under the rubble in Efruz apartments on the second floor. I can’t hear my uncle very well,” he added.

Due to his detailed instructions of his location, rescuers were able to find the family and haul Kubat and his mother and uncle from the rubble.

“I had my telephone with me, so I thought that if I shared a video on social media, my friends could see it and they could reach us,” he told Reuters. “And that is how they found us.”

He said that it took four to five attempts with a sledgehammer for his friends to find his exact spot.

In a similar incident, Charmquell aka Firat Yayla, a YouTuber, in central Antakya district of Hatay posted a video begging for help under a pile of concrete on Instagram stories.

“I don’t know if I’ll die or stay alive,” he said. He was later rescued, but his mother was still stuck, according to Al Jazeera.

Rescuers are still scouring debris on Friday nearly 100 hours after a massive earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, killing at least 21,000 people in one of the region’s worst disasters for a century.

Temperatures in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, located near the epicentre of the quake, plunged to minus three degrees Celsius (26 degrees Fahrenheit) early on Friday.

Despite the cold, thousands of families had to spend the night in cars and makeshift tents — too scared or banned from returning to their homes.

Parents walked the streets of the city carrying their children in blankets because it was warmer than sitting in a tent.

Gyms, mosques, schools and some stores have opened at night. But beds are scarce and thousands spend the nights in cars with engines running to provide heat.

