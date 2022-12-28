Republican leader George Santos recently elected to the US Congress apologised for lying about his education and work resume. The allegations against Santos first appeared in the New York Times last week. Santos was elected to represent New York’s 3rd congressional district during the recently concluded midterm elections.

“My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry,” Santos was quoted as saying by the New York Post. He insisted he was not a criminal and he would serve his two-year term in Congress.

Santos previously denied that he misrepresented details regarding where he went to college and his alleged employment history. He claimed to have received a degree from New York City’s Baruch College in 2010.

He claimed that he worked at high-profile Wall Street firms Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

Santos, after apologising for fabricating the facts about his work and education, told the New York Post: “I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning. I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume. I own up to that… We do stupid things in life.”

He also said he never ‘directly worked’ for the aforementioned firms and said he worked at a company called Link Bridge, as a vice-president, where he did business with both of the financial giants.

Santos wrested a high-profile seat from the Democrats in New York. He now represents a part of Long Island and Queens after defeating Democratic contender Robert Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said that Santos should be removed from his position for defrauding the US and should resign on his own and face him in a special election.

“I campaigned talking about the people’s concerns, not my resume… I intend to deliver on the promises I made during the campaign,” Santos, who will be sworn in to the House of Representatives on January 3, said.

A separate report by news outlet Vox also citing the Times said Santos was charged with check fraud in Brazil. It has also been reported that he lied about his Jewish heritage.

Harbor City Capital, another company where Santos worked previously, was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission of being a Ponzi scheme.

