CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#HeerabenModi
Home » News » World » ‘We Do Stupid Things’: George Santos, Republican Congressman-elect, Admits to Lying in His Résumé
1-MIN READ

‘We Do Stupid Things’: George Santos, Republican Congressman-elect, Admits to Lying in His Résumé

By: News Desk

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 15:22 IST

New York, United States

Santos, who will represent part of Long Island and Queens, said people do ‘stupid things in life’ before apologising for lying in his resume (Image: Twitter)

Santos, who will represent part of Long Island and Queens, said people do ‘stupid things in life’ before apologising for lying in his resume (Image: Twitter)

Santos apologized for lying in his résumé but despite that House Republicans will keep him in the team since they have a very slim majority in the US House of Representatives

Republican leader George Santos recently elected to the US Congress apologised for lying about his education and work resume. The allegations against Santos first appeared in the New York Times last week. Santos was elected to represent New York’s 3rd congressional district during the recently concluded midterm elections.

“My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry,” Santos was quoted as saying by the New York Post. He insisted he was not a criminal and he would serve his two-year term in Congress.

Santos previously denied that he misrepresented details regarding where he went to college and his alleged employment history. He claimed to have received a degree from New York City’s Baruch College in 2010.

RELATED NEWS

He claimed that he worked at high-profile Wall Street firms Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

Santos, after apologising for fabricating the facts about his work and education, told the New York Post: “I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning. I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume. I own up to that… We do stupid things in life.”

He also said he never ‘directly worked’ for the aforementioned firms and said he worked at a company called Link Bridge, as a vice-president, where he did business with both of the financial giants.

Santos wrested a high-profile seat from the Democrats in New York. He now represents a part of Long Island and Queens after defeating Democratic contender Robert Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said that Santos should be removed from his position for defrauding the US and should resign on his own and face him in a special election.

“I campaigned talking about the people’s concerns, not my resume… I intend to deliver on the promises I made during the campaign,” Santos, who will be sworn in to the House of Representatives on January 3, said.

A separate report by news outlet Vox also citing the Times said Santos was charged with check fraud in Brazil. It has also been reported that he lied about his Jewish heritage.

Harbor City Capital, another company where Santos worked previously, was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission of being a Ponzi scheme.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. US Congress
  2. US House of Representatives
first published:December 28, 2022, 15:22 IST
last updated:December 28, 2022, 15:22 IST
Read More