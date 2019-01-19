English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
We Have Responsibility to Get an Orderly Brexit, Says Merkel After PM May's Deal Defeat
The rejection this week of London's deal with the European Union by British lawmakers has thrown the process into disarray with options ranging from a no-deal Brexit in 10 weeks time to staying in the bloc.
File photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Image: Reuters)
Berlin: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she would do all she could to make sure Britain leaves the European Union with an agreement and, striking a conciliatory tone, she felt a responsibility to get an orderly solution.
