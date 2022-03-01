CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

'We Must Stop the Aggressor As Soon as Possible,' Zelensky Tells Biden

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had said that Ukraine will defend and win against Russian aggression (Image: Reuters)

The phone call came on day six of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, amid escalating violence in the capital Kyiv and the eastern city of Kharkiv.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday in a phone call with US President Joe Biden that it was important to stop “aggressor" Russia as soon as possible.

“Just had a conversation with the US President. The American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defence assistance to Ukraine was discussed," Zelensky said on Twitter following the call.

“We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible," Zelensky added.

The White House said the leaders spoke for “just over 30 minutes".

The phone call came on day six of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid escalating violence in the capital Kyiv and the eastern city of Kharkiv.

March 01, 2022