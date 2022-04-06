‘We Reject Imran Khan’s Authority’: Pakistan’s Oppn Against Gulzar Ahmed's Nomination as Caretaker PM

Pakistan’s Opposition parties have rejected Justice Gulzar Ahmed’s nomination as the country’s caretaker prime minister after incumbent Imran Khan took the decision with the approval from his party’s core committee.

Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif’s letter to President Arif Alvi, accessed by News18, said the appointment of caretaker PM was taken in a “hurried manner” to defeat the process of law and Constitution.

The letter also said Imran Khan is playing with the Constitution of Pakistan and “we reject his authority”.

This came at a time when the National Assembly deputy speaker rejected a non-trust vote against PM Imran Khan, and the President dissolved the lower house of Parliament.

Justice Ahmed served as Chief Justice from December, 2019 until his retirement in February 2022. He was part of a five-judge bench that disqualified former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case. He made headlines multiple times due to his strong verdicts and comments against governments and bureaucrats.

According to the Dawn, Justice Ahmed has mostly remained on the civil-corporate side throughout his legal practice, serving as legal advisor to several multinational companies, banks and financial institutions.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan’s Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing till Thursday morning on the dismissal of non-confidence vote against Imran Khan, and dissolution of Parliament.

Khan stunned the Opposition parties on Sunday by recommending quick elections, after a no-confidence motion against him was dismissed by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly. Khan then got Pakistan President Arif Alvi to dissolve the 342-member National Assembly before its term ended in August 2023. The Election Commission will fulfil its responsibility under the Constitution and the law. The meeting will review the preparation in the event of general elections, the spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), said.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan named US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu as the person who allegedly “warned” a Paksitani envoy to the US. Khan said they had issues with his foreign policy, especially his visit to Russia and the stance on the ongoing war in Ukraine. He said Lu was instrumental in the Opposition’s filing of the no-confidence motion against his government.

