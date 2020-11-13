'We Respect the Choice of American People': China Congratulates Biden on Being Elected US President

China on Friday became one of the last major countries to congratulate Joe Biden on being elected U.S. president. We respect the choice of the American people, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said. We congratulate Mr. Biden and (vice presidential running mate) Ms. Harris.

Wenbin added, at the same time, the result will be confirmed according to US laws and procedures.

China had previously held off on congratulating Biden after his declaration of victory in the US presidential election. Wenbin had said the result of the election would be determined under US laws and procedures and that China would follow international practices in extending its sentiments.

China has had a fractious relationship with President Donald Trump, characterized by growing friction over trade, technology and competition for influence in Asia and the world.

Analysts say Biden will likely return ties to a less contentious state, although Beijing has stuck throughout the election to a position of not commenting directly on what it says is an internal American political issue.

China is one of only a small number of major nations that have yet to issue statements on the election, in which Democrat Biden emerged the winner over Republican incumbent Trump after days of ballot counting. Trump has yet to concede and is challenging counting in several districts.