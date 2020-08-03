WORLD

We will act if virus spreads in London, says UK

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 3, 2020, 1:11 PM IST
LONDON The government will act if the coronavirus spreads through London as it has done in other parts of Britain, junior business minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.

“If we see the virus spreading in a particular way in London, as we’ve seen in Manchester and West Yorkshire where it’s spreading through people coming into another person’s home, then we will discuss that… and we will not hesitate to act,” he told LBC radio.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 3, 2020, 1:11 PM IST
