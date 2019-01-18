English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'We Will Miss You,' Germany Urges Britain to Stay in EU
The letter stated that without Britain, the continent would not be what it is today. It also expressed that they would miss British people across the channel.
CDU party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer gives statement at the strategy meeting of Germany's governing Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Potsdam, Germany, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
London: German Chancellor Angela Merkel's protege appealed to the British on Friday to stay in the European Union, saying her compatriots had not forgotten how Britain welcomed Germany back as a sovereign nation after World War II.
Conservative leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who succeeded Merkel as leader of the Christian Democrats, joined German politicians, industrialists and artists in a last-minute plea to Britons as the clock ticks down to Brexit in 70 days.
"Without your great nation, this continent would not be what it is today," they said in the letter, which was published in The Times newspaper.
"After the horrors of the Second World War, Britain did not give up on us. It has welcomed Germany back as a sovereign nation and a European power."
Besides war and peace, they outlined some of the more quirky qualities which they said they would miss if Britain left the club it joined in 1973.
"We would miss the legendary British black humour and going to the pub after work hours to drink an ale. We would miss tea with milk and driving on the left-hand side of the road. And we would miss seeing the panto at Christmas."
"But more than anything else, we would miss the British people — our friends across the Channel," they said.
