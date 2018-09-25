English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wealthy British Retiree, Thai Wife Murdered in Contract Killing, Buried in Villa Compound
Alan Hogg was shot while his wife Nhot Suddaen was bludgeoned to death with a hammer at their villa by men paid 50,000 baht ($1,540) allegedly by the woman's brother.
Representative image
Loading...
Bangkok: The bodies of a wealthy British retiree and his Thai wife were found buried on their own property Tuesday a week after an alleged contract killing ordered by the woman's brother, police said.
Alan Hogg was shot while his wife Nhot Suddaen was bludgeoned to death with a hammer at their villa in the northern province of Phrae by men paid 50,000 baht ($1,540).
Their bodies were discovered Tuesday morning in graves two metres deep (around six feet) on their own land, Colonel Manas Kerdsukho, police commander in Phrae, told AFP.
Two suspects have been arrested and warrants issued for two other men including Varut Rattanasajjakit, Nhot's elder brother and the alleged mastermind accused of paying the killers.
"The motive for the killings was a long-running internal family conflict, feuds and property," he said.
British media reports described Hogg, 64, as a millionaire from Edinburgh who built a lavish home with a swimming pool in the province not far from the Laos border.
A Thai television station showed footage of an excavator digging up mounds of dirt in a search for the bodies.
The British embassy in Thailand did not immediately respond to a request for comment but police said they had been notified.
Alan Hogg was shot while his wife Nhot Suddaen was bludgeoned to death with a hammer at their villa in the northern province of Phrae by men paid 50,000 baht ($1,540).
Their bodies were discovered Tuesday morning in graves two metres deep (around six feet) on their own land, Colonel Manas Kerdsukho, police commander in Phrae, told AFP.
Two suspects have been arrested and warrants issued for two other men including Varut Rattanasajjakit, Nhot's elder brother and the alleged mastermind accused of paying the killers.
"The motive for the killings was a long-running internal family conflict, feuds and property," he said.
British media reports described Hogg, 64, as a millionaire from Edinburgh who built a lavish home with a swimming pool in the province not far from the Laos border.
A Thai television station showed footage of an excavator digging up mounds of dirt in a search for the bodies.
The British embassy in Thailand did not immediately respond to a request for comment but police said they had been notified.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Know Abhilash Tomy: The Naval Officer Rescued By French Ship
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Know Abhilash Tomy: The Naval Officer Rescued By French Ship
Monday 24 September , 2018 Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar’s Wish on Daughter Nitara’s Birthday: Please Don’t Grow Up Just Yet
- How Shy Sanya Malhotra Became Pataakha’s Firebrand Chutki
- Renault Duster and Toyota Corolla Altis Available on Heavy Discount, Benefits Upto Rs 1 Lakh
- Lionel Messi Will Eventually Play for Argentina Again: AFA President
- Google is Making a Lot of Changes to How Search Works, And AI is at The Core of it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...