Nawaz Sharif on Verge of Kidney Failure a Week After Arrest: Reports

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is on the verge of kidney failure while a medical board has recommended that he be shifted to a hospital from the Adiala jail on an urgent basis.According to a report in Express Tribune, Sharif’s urea nitrogen levels has shot up to a dangerous level.Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif were arrested on July 13 immediately after they landed in Lahore. Sharif faces 10 years in jail after being convicted in a corruption case and Maryam faces seven years in the same case.According to reports in Pakistani media, Sharif has been sweating excessively and dehydrating due to conditions inside the prison.The hospital jail doesn't have facilities to give an ailing Sharif IV fluid. It is necessary to take him to a hospital and if not done, a situation of emergency could arise at night, reported Express News."I'm aware of the fact that I'll be jailed, but it's a very small price to pay for the great mission to save the sanctity of the vote in Pakistan," Sharif had told Reuters on board the plane on July 13 minutes before touching down in Lahore.On arrival, the two PML-N leaders were swiftly moved to Rawalpindi in a helicopter thus preventing party workers from staging a hero's welcome on the streets of Lahore last week.