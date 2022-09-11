Processions, Public Tributes: How UK Will Bid Adieu to Queen Elizabeth As Her Final Journey Begins

As Britain mourns following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with a heavy heart, the nation prepares to bid adieu to UK’s longest reigning monarch who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

To celebrate a life that legendary, a royal and historic valediction is now in order. This would include week-long grand processions, vigils, a state funeral, public tributes among other events that will be held across the United Kingdom.

Procession in Scotland

The Queen’s coffin departed from her Scottish estate Balmoral Castle at 2:30 PM (IST) on Sunday, commencing her last journey that will be destined for London.

From the castle, her oak coffin will be moved, through villages and cities of Aberdeen and Dundee, to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland. Six gamekeepers from Balmoral will carry her coffin.

Her body will be transported slowly with a grand procession and will be kept in Holyroodhouse Throne room until Monday afternoon. This journey is 280 kilometres long and is expected to be completed in six hours. Throughout the route, dedicated viewing points have been set up for the public.

From here King Charles III, and other members of the Royal Family will be a part of the procession and reach St.Giles’ Cathedral at 7:05 PM (IST) where a service will be held in her honour. At the cathedral, she will lay at rest for 24 hours for the public viewing.

Flight to London

On Tuesday afternoon, the Royal Air Force will fly the Queen to an airfield near London, from where she will be driven to the Royal residence of Buckingham Palace.

From Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall

In a slow procession, accompanied by a military parade as well as members of the Royal Family, her coffin will be transported from Buckingham Palace to parliament’s Westminster Hall. The cavalcade will be led by the king behind the gun carriage carrying the Queen.

The Queen will rest at the grand hall of Westminster Hall for four days, during which public members could visit and pay their respects. The last Royal Family member to lie here was Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother in 2002, and more than 2 lakh people queued to view her coffin, according to BBC.

A royal coffin

In the Westminster Hall, the Queen’s coffin will be placed on a raised platform, called catafalque. The catafalque will be guarded by Royal Household soldiers from each corner. The coffin is expected to arrive at 7:30 PM (IST) in the hall.

Her coffin will be draped in the Royal Standard, which represents the Sovereign and the UK. The Imperial State Crown will sit on top of it. The crown features the Cullinan II diamond, which is cut from the largest diamond in the world. The sovereign’s orb and sceptre will also be placed on the coffin.

State funeral

The state funeral, expected to be watched by millions across the planet, will be held at 3:30 PM (IST) on Monday, September 19. This will take place at Westminster Abbey, a historic church where Britain’s kings and queens are crowned. This was the same church where Queen Elizabeth’s coronation took place in 1953, and where she married Prince Philip in 1947.

Britain has declared a bank holiday on this day. Political leaders and heads of states from around the world will be flying to attend the funeral. US President Joe Biden is also expected to attend the event.

Queen’s final resting place

Following the grand funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be carried through a walking procession, to the Wellington Arch, at London’s Hyde Park Corner before heading to Windsor.

And finally, the Queen’s coffin will make its last journey to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

(With inputs from AP, AFP)

