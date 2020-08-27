WORLD

Weekly COVID-19 Cases In England Decline For First Time Since July

Some 6,115 new people tested positive for COVID19 in England in the week to August 19, down 8% on the week before and showing the first decrease since the start of July, figures from the government's test and trace operation showed on Thursday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 27, 2020, 4:08 PM IST
LONDON: Some 6,115 new people tested positive for COVID-19 in England in the week to August 19, down 8% on the week before and showing the first decrease since the start of July, figures from the government’s test and trace operation showed on Thursday.

A higher total of 7,941 people were transferred to the contact tracing system in the week, in part due to an operational delay in the prior week.

Of these, 72.6% were reached and asked to provide information about their contacts, compared to 79.0% in the previous week, the government said.

  • First Published: August 27, 2020, 4:08 PM IST
