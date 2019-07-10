Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Weeks After $1 Billion Cocaine Bust, US Customs Seizes JP Morgan Owned Container Ship

The MSC Gayane was being operated by Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Co and is now 'subject to possible forfeiture'.

News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Weeks After $1 Billion Cocaine Bust, US Customs Seizes JP Morgan Owned Container Ship
The vessel was raided on June 17 and the US Customs and Border Protection found 20 tons of cocaine stashed in several containers. (Image : AP)
Loading...

In a record drug bust, the US customs authorities seized a large container ship, owned by JP Morgan Asset Management, three weeks after the authorities found more than $1 billion worth of cocaine on the vessel.

The MSC Gayane was being operated by Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Co and is now “subject to possible forfeiture”, a Wall Street Journal report quoted US Attorney William McSwain as saying in a statement.

The vessel was raided on June 17 and the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) found 20 tons of cocaine stashed in several containers. According to the WSJ report, the ship had sailed from Chile after which it made several stops in Peru, Panama and Freeport in the Bahamas.

The report also confirmed the arrest of eight crew members with several others being charged in the case.

This is the second time that an MSC ship has been caught in a drug bust. In March, a similar size vessel to Gayane was raided and nearly 1,200 pounds of cocaine was discovered on board.

Customs agency has now temporarily suspended MSC’s Customs-Trade Partnership certification. The liner is thus more susceptible to “scrutiny”.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram