Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

'Welcome to Finland': Russia Detains Man Who Built Fake Frontier Post to Smuggle in Migrant Workers

The man erected mock border posts and charged the four South Asian men more than $10,000 to take them to European Union member Finland.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 11:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Welcome to Finland': Russia Detains Man Who Built Fake Frontier Post to Smuggle in Migrant Workers
Image for representation.

Saint Petersburg: Russian authorities detained a man who has built a fake frontier post in the woods near the country's border with Finland and promised to smuggle four South Asian migrant workers into the European Union (EU).

The man erected mock border posts and charged the four men more than $10,000 to take them to EU member Finland, media cited the Russian border guard service as saying on Wednesday.

Authorities did not specify the nationalities of the would-be migrants involved in the incident which took place last week.

"The man never planned to carry out his promises," Interfax news agency said.

He installed sham fence posts purportedly marking the state border between Russia and Finland and took the group on a circuitous route by car and on foot before all five were detained.

Video footage making the rounds on Russian internet showed men bundled up in parkas and hats standing in the darkness among fir trees, their hands up in the air.

On Wednesday, a court in Saint Petersburg fined the hapless South Asian men and ordered their deportation.

The man behind the smuggling scheme hails from Central Asia and could be charged with fraud, media said.

Russia shares borders with a number of EU countries and many people seeking a better life in Europe pass through Russia.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com